democratic nominees
- PoliticsNicki Minaj Criticizes Democratic NomineesNicki Minaj has since deleted her commentary of the Democratic Debate, where Elizabeth Warren launched a vicious attack on Mike Bloomberg.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Glover Lends Celebrity Endorsement To Andrew Yang For L.A. Pop-UpDonald Glover is officially #YangGang.By Aron A.
- PoliticsRihanna Slams Joe Biden For Claiming Poor Kids "Are Just As Talented As White Kids"Biden has lost a supporter in Rihanna.By Aron A.
- PoliticsCardi B Urges Followers Learn About Candidates Ahead Of 2020 ElectionThe rapper wants her fans to become educated voters.By Erika Marie