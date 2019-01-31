Dell Demps
- SportsNew Orleans Pelicans To Speak To NBA About Order To Play Anthony Davis: ReportThe Anthony Davis saga continues.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- SportsCharles Barkley Advises Anthony Davis To Not Ruin his ReputationBarkley has been critical of Davis and his agent Rich Paul.ByAlexander Cole8.8K Views
- SportsNew Orleans Pelicans Cut Ties With GM Dell Demps Amid Davis DramaDemps out as Pelicans GM amid Davis drama.ByKyle Rooney1.9K Views
- SportsPelicans Invented A New Breed Of "Tampering" By Trolling The LakersThe New Orleans Pelicans proved themselves to be "damn petty" with the collapse of their franchise ideals.ByDevin Ch7.7K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Rumors: Magic Johnson Presented Pelicans 5 Different TradesLooks like the Lakers have been in contact with NOLA afterall.ByKyle Rooney10.8K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis Rumors: Pelicans' GM Not Returning Lakers' Calls"Dell Demps has yet to return a call to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka."ByKyle Rooney2.0K Views