- CrimeGeorge Floyd’s Family Sues City Of Minneapolis & Police Officers Involved In His DeathThe fight for justice continues. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsLA Moves Forward With Plan To Replace Police Officers For Nonviolent CallsThe new model in Los Angeles will replace police officers with community-based responders for nonviolent calls. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsMinneapolis Mayor Booed For Refusing To Commit To Defunding PoliceA crowd booed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey as he refused to commit to defunding police.By Cole Blake