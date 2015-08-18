dee barnes
- MusicDee Barnes Comments On Jay-Z Winning Grammy Named After Her Abuser Dr. DreWhile folks may have expected her to drag Hov given this headline, her take on the situation is a little more nuanced than blasting the winners.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDee Barnes Calls Out Grammys For Honoring Dr. Dre With "Global Impact Award"Dr. Dre has previously apologized for assaulting Dee, a music journalist, in 1991. However, she says Hip Hop protects abusers.By Erika Marie
- MusicDee Barnes Is "Triggered" After Dr. Dre's Wife Denied Restraining OrderBarnes claims she was also denied a restraining order against the megaproducer following her reported assault in the early 1990s.By Erika Marie
- MusicDee Barnes Gets Silent After Wendy Williams Asks If Dr. Dre Sexually Assaulted HerDee Barnes previously opened up about being physically abused by Dr. Dre.By Aron A.
- MusicDee Barnes Calls For Support In The Wake Of HomelessnessDee Barnes offers an update on her troubling circumstances. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDr. Dre Addresses And Apologizes For Dee Barnes IncidentDr. Dre issues a heartfelt apology. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDee Barnes Has Responded To Dr. Dre's ApologyDee Barnes pens another piece for Gawker following Dr. Dre's apology to the women he's abused.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDr. Dre's Assault Of Dee Barnes Was In Original "Straight Outta Compton" ScriptDr. Dre's 1991 assault of Dee Barnes didn't make the final cut.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDee Barnes Pens Essay Addressing The Exclusion Of Her Assault From "Straight Outta Compton"Dee Barnes has broken her silence on Straight Out Of Compton's exclusion of her assault at the hands of Dr. Dre.By Trevor Smith