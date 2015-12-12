debuts
- Original ContentTop 25 Best Hip-Hop Debut Albums Of The 21st Century (So Far)HNHH ranks the top 25 best hip-hop debut albums of the 21st century. By HNHH Staff
- MusicDMX Answers Photo Requests In Maryland With A Spirited "X Gon' Give it to Ya!"DMX's parties up with shopkeepers in Maryland on his trek back to NY's Rap Medina.By Devin Ch
- MusicChildish Gambino Debuts New Song In New York CityWatch Childish Gambino debut a new song at his concert Friday night at Madison Square Garden.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West Debuts New Song & Video With Lil Pump At Pornhub AwardsCheck out a preview of Kanye West & Lil Pump's "I Love It" collab.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West Releases Wyoming Merch Following Album Listening PartyFans can cop new Wyoming merch on his website right now.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne Debuts Song “Hercules” In New Skating VideoCheck out an unreleased song from Lil Wayne tentatively called "Hercules."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Previews New Song At ConcertWatch Lil Uzi Vert perform a never before heard record at his recent concert.By Kevin Goddard
- SongsQ-Tip Debuts Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Song “Want U 2 Want” On Beats 1 RadioListen to an unreleased collab from Q-Tip & Kendrick Lamar called "Want u 2 Want."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsVic Mensa Debuts New Song "Stoner" Live In SeattleWatch Vic Mensa debut a new song called "Stoner" live in Seattle. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJust Blaze Plays Unreleased Music From Usher, Kanye West, Dipset, & More On Abstract RadioListen to a 2-hour set from Just Blaze, featuring unreleased music from Kanye, Dipset, Rick Ross, Usher & more.By Kevin Goddard