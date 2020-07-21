Debut albums
- Original ContentAaliyah's Debut "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number" Turns 29Commemorating 29 years since Aaliyah's debut album "Age Ain't Nothing But A Number," we reflect on her impact, legacy, and enduring influence.By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentDMX's Debut "It's Dark & Hell Is Hot" Turns 25Two years ago, we lost a one of a kind music icon. Let's look back at DMX's debut album on the project's 25th anniversary.By HNHH Staff
- MusicUsher Questions Why He Was Left Off Rolling Stone's "Best Debut Albums" ListIt seems the word "debut" had Usher a little confused. By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicJill Scott Celebrates Debut, Recalls Industry Critics Who Insulted Her WeightJill Scott recalled a New York radio DJ who called her a "fat pork chop eating b*tch."By Erika Marie