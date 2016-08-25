deadshot
- EntertainmentDeadshot Has Been Removed From The "Suicide Squad" SequelWho is Idris Elba playing in the upcoming "Suicide Squad?"By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJames Gunn's "Suicide Squad" Will Reportedly Center Around DeadshotDeadshot is set to take center stage. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Might Replace Will Smith In "Suicide Squad" Sequel: ReportIdris Elba is reportedly in talks to replace Will Smith as Deadshot.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWill Smith Reportedly Won’t Return For His Role In “Suicide Squad 2"Will Smith's days playing Deadshot are reportedly over.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Suicide Squad" Sequel Is A "Relaunch" With James Gunn Possibly DirectingA reboot is in the works. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWill Smith's Deadshot Has A Solo Film In Development At Warner Bros.Can Smith help save the DCEU?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWill Smith Teases Possible "Suicide Squad" Spinoff With A Deadshot Solo MovieWill Smith has been chatting about a potential big move. By Chantilly Post
