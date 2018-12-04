dead locs
- MusicBlueface Shares Credit For Bust Down Dance: "I Might Not Be The Biological Parent"Blueface the enigma uncovered, in the latest Fader cover story.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlueface's "Thotiana Remix" Breaks Into Top 10 Of "Hot Rap Chart"Blueface is painting the charts the color of dread.By Devin Ch
- MusicTay-K Seemingly Co-Signs Blueface In Prison Shoutout VideoTay-K quotes rising rapper Blueface in a new video from behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBlueface Confirms Drake Already Sent Verse For CollaborationBlueface has received the verse from Drake.By Aron A.