Davis
- SportsLaVar Ball Guarantees Lakers Will "Never Win Another Championship" Post-LonzoLaVar places a hex on the Lakers organization.By Devin Ch
- SportsNew Orleans Pelicans To Speak To NBA About Order To Play Anthony Davis: ReportThe Anthony Davis saga continues.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGlen "Big Baby" Davis Off The Hook In Weed Case After Striking DealDavis is a free man.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCharles Barkley Advises Anthony Davis To Not Ruin his ReputationBarkley has been critical of Davis and his agent Rich Paul.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis Could Miss All-Star Game With Bruised Shoulder: ReportThe injury woes continue for Davis.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPelicans Didn't Do Anthony Davis Trade With Lakers Because Of Leaks: ReportThe Pelicans weren't feeling the Lakers' methods.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTerrell Davis Is A Big Fan Of The Joe Flacco TradeThe Broncos legend likes where the team is going.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis Upset After Blowout Loss To The Magic: "We Sucked"Davis seems fed up of his team at this point.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA Hits Bucks Owner Marc Lasry With Tampering FineThe league is cracking down on outspoken teams.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis Rumors: Pelicans Have Not Replied To Latest Lakers OfferThe Pelicans really won't give in.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis Won't Play For Pelicans Until After The Trade DeadlineDavis is currently battling a finger injury.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrandon Ingram Puts Up Career-High 36 Points Amidst Lakers Trade RumorsIngram was on fire last night.By Alexander Cole