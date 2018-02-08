david leitch
- Movies"Deadpool 2" Director Has "Crazy Ideas" For Third FilmDavid Leitch hopes to make "Deadpool 3."By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson & Jason Statham Are "Hobbs & Shaw" In New Set PhotoThe "Fast & Furious" universe gets bigger. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Deadpool 2" Deleted Scene Shows Deadpool Killing Baby HitlerThe deleted scene may end up on the Blu-ray release.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Deadpool 2" Director In Talks To Direct "Fast And The Furious" Spinoff: ReportDavid Leitch is rumoured to direct the as-yet-untitled project.
By David Saric