Dashawn Maurice Robertson
Gram
Lil Loaded Shares Mugshot After Murder Charge: "They Try To Make You Look Guilty"
The 20-year-old rapper stands accused of killing his "family friend," 18-year-old Khalil Walker.
By
Erika Marie
Nov 12, 2020
