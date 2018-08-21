Danny Boyle
- MoviesPaul McCartney Secretly Watched "Yesterday" At A Theater In The HamptonsMcCartney and his wife giggled in the back of the theater the whole time.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Star Richard Madden May Be The Next James BondFrom Stark to Bond. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"James Bond 25" Snags Cary Joji Fukunaga As New Director"Bond 25" is slowly rebuilding. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society"Bond 25" Release Date Delayed Following Director Danny Boyle's ExitWe may be looking at a 2020 release.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"James Bond 25" Director Danny Boyle Quits Over Creative DifferencesBoyle leaves Bond hanging. By Karlton Jahmal