Dame 3
- SneakersAdidas Unveils New Dame 3 Colorway Inspired By Damian Lillard's Song "Legacy"Check out the latest from Damian Lillard and Adidas.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas Debuts "On Tour" Dame 3 In Honor Of Lillard's Love For Playing On The Road"I love playing on the road because I like when I'm not in favor."By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersAdidas Unveils Arthur Ashe Tribute Collection For Black History MonthFeaturing designs for all of Adidas’ signature basketball sneakers.By hnhh
- SportsAdidas And Damian Lillard Officially Unveil The "Dame 3"Introducing the Damian Lillard's 3rd signature shoe.By Kyle Rooney