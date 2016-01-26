Custom Jordans
- SneakersTravis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Astroworld” Customs Releasing For $5,000The Shoe Surgeon selling Travis Scott 1s made from Astroworld merch.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersCustom Travis Scott Air Jordan 3 Begs The Question: Would You Cop?The aesthetic of the Cactus Jack Jordan 1 has appeared on another iconic model.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersRussell Westbrook's Top 10 Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 PEsA look back at Westbrook's best Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 PEs of the season.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersSpike Lee's Custom Jordan's For The Golden Globes Are A Sight To BeholdThese shoes really fit the occasion nicely.By Alexander Cole
- SportsHigh School Basketball Recruit Announces College Commitment With Custom Air JordansKentucky customs for Nick Richards.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersHender Scheme's Air Jordan 4 Gets An All Black VersionThe popular Henderscheme MIP10 gets an all black version.By hnhh