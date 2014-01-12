cult rap
- Original ContentWhat Is It About Playboi Carti?Examining what makes Playboi Carti's music and everything else he does, so appealing to the masses.By Samuel Allan
- Music VideosDeniro Farrar "Can't Touch Me" VideoHNHH PREMIERE! Check the latest from Deniro Farrar. By Mitch Findlay
- InterviewsDeniro Farrar Breaks Down "Cult Rap" And His "Left-Field" StatusDeniro Farrar explains his "organic" Cult Rap movement and discusses his reluctance to work with buzzing artists. By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDuru Tha King "Planet High" Video (Prod. By Chase Davis)HNHH Premiere: Watch the official video for Duru Tha King's "Planet High," produced by Chase Davis.By hnhh
- InterviewsDeniro Farrar Explains The Uplifting Nature Of Cult RapWatch Deniro Farrar explain the uplifting nature of Cult Rap. By hnhh
- NewsWe That GenerationDuru tha King links up the homie Deniro Farrar for his latest release "We That Generation".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDeniro Farrar Reveals Cover Art And Tracklist For Upcoming "Rebirth" EPDeniro Farrar has unveiled the tracklist and cover art for his highly anticipated "Rebirth" EP.By hnhh
- NewsTang Feat. Deniro Farrar "Devils" VideoWatch Tang and Deniro Farrar's new "Devils" video.By hnhh
- News#CultChronicles: Deniro Farrar SXSW Vlog VideoWatch Deniro Farrar's new #CultChronicles SXSW Vlog.By hnhh
- NewsDeniro Farrar "XXL Freshman Class Of 2014 Pitch" VideoWatch Deniro Farrar's XXL Freshman Class Of 2014 pitch.By hnhh
- NewsDeniro Farrar "Undercover Fan" (F4mily Matters Spring '14 Look Book) VideoWatch Deniro Farrar new video for "Undercover Fan", which doubles as F4mily Matters' Spring 2014 Look Book.By hnhh
- NewsFast LivinDuru Tha King is all about that fast livin.By hnhh
- NewsSalt BurnBump Duru Tha King's "Salt Burn".By hnhh