crunkstar
- MusicDuke Deuce Hospitalized After A Truck Allegedly Almost Ran Him OverGet well soon, Deucifer.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentDuke Deuce Says His Dream Collab Would Be With CMG & Paper Route Empire In "On The Come Up"Duke Deuce joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of “On The Come Up,” where he discusses his roots, "CRUNKSTAR," and bringing two of Memphis' biggest labels together for his dream collab. By Lawrencia Grose
- Original ContentDuke Deuce Talks "CRUNKSTAR," Memphis Legends & Origins Of Crunk & Trap MusicQuality Control's Duke Deuce is preparing to release his "crunkest" album to date. The Memphis rapper talks about his upcoming album, the possibility of a joint project with A$AP Ferg, and the best advice he ever received from P and Offset. By Aron A.