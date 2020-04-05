coronavirus treatment
- PoliticsMike Pence Receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Live During Televised EventThe Vice President received the vaccine live Friday morning.
By Madusa S.
- RandomFrench Doctor Apologizes For Suggesting Africans Be Used As COVID-19 Test SubjectsDr. Jean-Paul Mira, the French doctor who received backlash for suggesting Coronavirus treatment testing should start in Africa, has since apologized.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsMike Pence Receives Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Live During Televised EventThe Vice President received the vaccine live Friday morning.