cornerback
- SportsShaun Wade Declares For NFL Draft, Opts Out Of CFB SeasonShaun Wade is looking towards the future.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRichard Sherman Decimates Darelle Revis Over Twitter SlanderRichard Sherman had time. By Alexander Cole
- SportsJanoris Jenkins Clarifies His Use Of The "R-Word" After Giants FiascoJenkins was let go by the Giants but picked up by the Saints.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJets CB Darryl Roberts Eviscerates "Fake" Fans After Upset Loss To DolphinsThe Jets have been less than stellar this year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Ramsey Reacts To Rams Trade With Child-Like Joy: ListenRamsey seems to have found a new lease on life.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Ramsey's Trade Status Updated By Jaguars Owner: ReportRamsey requested a trade just a couple of weeks ago.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Ramsey Injury Status Updated Following Leave Of AbsenceRamsey's future in Jacksonville remains uncertain.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRavens Claim Odell Beckham Jr. Was Never Choked: Slow-Motion FootageThe Ravens just want to clear Marlon Humphrey's name.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJalen Ramsey Trade Status Updated Ahead Of Thursday Night FootballRamsey recently requested to be shipped out of Jacksonville.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEx-NFLer Brandon Browner Sued By Ex-Girlfriend While Serving Attempted Murder BidBrandon Browner's violent conduct comes to light in the midst of an 8-year prison sentence.By Devin Ch
- SportsAdam "Pacman" Jones' Casino Arrest: Cheating Caught On VideoWatch the footage of Jones "capping bets" at the blackjack table leading up to his arrest.By Devin Ch
- SportsEagles' & Wizards' Players Arrested For Fighting: Hospital Visit Leads To UnemploymentThe Eagles' Jalen Mills and NBA prospect Devin Robinson fought outside a club as their respective sporting clans jeered them in spirit.By Devin Ch
- SportsJalen Ramsey Fears "No Man Period!" Including Rob GronkowskiJalen Ramsey still not a fan of "Big Gronk."By Devin Ch
- SportsJaguars' Marqise Lee Suffers "Serious" Injury, Jalen Ramsey Blames New Helmet RuleThe NFL "Helmet Rule" is making players buckle under pressure.By Devin Ch
- SportsJanoris Jenkins Issues Statement On Death Of Friend In New Jersey Residence"I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation."By Devin Ch
- SportsRaider’s Gareon Conley Sues Rape Accuser For Spoiling Potential Nike EndorsementThe young football player fires back at this accuser.By Devin Ch
- SportsJanoris Jenkins' Brother Charged In Death Of Body Found In His HomeThe plot thickens for the New York Giants' cornerback.By Devin Ch