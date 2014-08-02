cool kids
- MusicSir Michael Rocks' 1st "MYSTERY SCHOOL" Project Will Drop In FebruarySir Michael Rocks of The Cool Kids is ready to drop his debut EP as MYSTERY SCHOOL.By Devin Ch
- SongsThe Cool Kids Double Down With "OilBass"The Cool Kids are back with another.By Milca P.
- NewsSir Michael Rocks Delivers Melodic New Single "Don't Play Me Repay Me"Sir Michael Rocks delivers a breezy new loosie called "Don't Play Me Repay Me." By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsReview: Sir Michael Rocks "BANCO"On BANCO, Sir Michael Rocks is still finding his way to separate himself, both from the Cool Kids' sound, and to some degree, former versions of himself. By Kahron Spearman