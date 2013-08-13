control (hof)
- InterviewsBig Sean Talks On "Hall Of Fame," "Sorry," & G.O.O.D. MusicExperience Big Sean Talks On "Hall Of Fame," "Sorry," & G.O.O.D. Music, a new offering from Big Sean, which was released on Monday, August 19th, 2013. Things are looking better for Big Sean with each new release, which Big Sean Talks On "Hall Of Fame," "Sorry," & G.O.O.D. Music has proven yet again. It's worthy addition to the impressive body of work Big Sean has been developing over the years. We're looking forward to hearing what's next.By Rose Lilah
- NewsA$AP Ferg's Says "What's A King To A Lord?" In Response To Kendrick Lamar Claiming He's King Of New YorkA$AP Ferg talks about "Trap Lord" becoming an album, writing with Waka Flocka, and responds to Kendrick Lamar's "King of New York" claim.By Rose Lilah
- SongsControl (Kendrick Lamar Response)New York native Papoose delivers a response to Kendrick Lamar who called himself the King of New York on "Control." He also calls out Drake & Kanye West. How does his response stack up to the others you've heard?By Rose Lilah
- NewsControl (Remix)We knew they were coming, and here's another one. HNHH gets Euroz's take on "Control" as an exclusive track. Euroz gives his take on Kendrick's verse that's stirred up the rap game (not Kendrick), spitting bars on what seems likely to be the most remixed song of the year.By hnhh
- NewsWale Says He'd Be Offended If His Name Wasn't Mentioned By Kendrick Lamar In "Control"Wale says he'd feel a type of way if his name wasn't mentioned by Kendrick Lamar.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMeek Mill Says Kendrick Lamar "Can Run That Backpack, I'ma Run These Streets"Meek Mill responds to Kendrick Lamar's "Control (HOF)" verse, and says that Kendrick wasn't being disrespectful on the track, he was just being competitive. By Rose Lilah
- NewsJoe Budden "Responds To Kendrick Lamar's "Control" Verse" VideoPeep Joe Budden "Responds To Kendrick Lamar's "Control" Verse" Video, the latest visual from Joe Budden. It dropped on Wednesday, August 14th, 2013. Joe Budden's odds keep getting better with each new leak, and Joe Budden "Responds To Kendrick Lamar's "Control" Verse" Video will undoubtedly improve his chances of winning. It's a worthy addition to a respectable catalogue that has seen a lot of growth since Joe Budden debuted in this game. We're looking forward to the follow-up.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJay Electronica Didn't Know Kendrick Lamar Was On "Control"Jay Electronica says he didn't know Kendrick Lamar was on the record "Control (HOF)" until a few days before it was released.By Rose Lilah
- SongsControl (Freestyle)It seems like just about everyone thinks they need to respond to Kendrick, Philly native Cassidy included. Here's his own freestyle, and you can expect many more to drop.By Rose Lilah
- Original Content"Control": Just What Hip Hop Needed? Weigh In On Kendrick Lamar's VerseWith all the attention surrounding Kendrick Lamar's verse on "Control", the industry, fans and the internet have exploded with reactions. HNHH wants to know how you think this will really affect the rap game and if a few name callouts are exactly what Hip Hop has been needing. By hnhh
- NewsDear Kendrick ("Control" Response)The hip hop world was set ablaze by KDot's "Control (HOF)" verse. Now Knicks guard Iman Shumpert fires back at Kendcirk on this J Muzick produced cut.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsBig Sean Speaks On "Control" & Kendrick Lamar's VerseBig Sean talks about "Control (HOF)" and not re-writing his verse after hearing Kendrick's bars.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentRappers React To Kendrick Lamar's Verse On "Control (HOF)"We round up what rappers in the Twittersphere had to say about Kendrick Lamar's monstrous verse on Big Sean's "Control (HOF)."By Rose Lilah