consumption
- FoodPapa John Speaks On Eating "40 Pizzas In 30 Days""Papa" John Schnatter was ousted from the company after using racial slurs but he insists the "40 pizzas in 30 days" comment was solely about quality control.ByAron A.4.2K Views
- Original ContentPredicting 2020 Music TrendsForecasting the year to come and taking stock of what 2019 can tell us about the trends of tomorrow.ByLuke Hinz4.3K Views
- LifeCanadians Spent $1.6 Billion In Legal Weed Last YearIn 2018, legal weed consumption doubled in Canada.ByDevin Ch1180 Views
- MusicT.I. Instigated Fight With Security From The Jump According To PoliceThe Police report describes T.I. arriving on the scene looking for a fight.ByDevin Ch3.9K Views