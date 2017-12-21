concussion protocol
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Cleared To Play In AFC Championship GameThe Kansas City Chiefs will be at full strength come Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCeltics' Tacko Fall Suffers Bizarre Concussion Due To His HeightFall is listed at 7'5".By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo "Blacks Out" After Elbow To Head, Bucks Win AnywayGiannis Antetokounmpo may have suffered a minor concussion last night against the Magic.By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Love's Tooth Injury Leads To Concussion ProtocolThe Cleveland Cavalier have shut down Kevin Love for the foreseeable future.By Devin Ch
- SportsSeahawks Fined $100,000 For Violating Concussion Protocol With WilsonSeahawks fined for not properly examining Russell Wilson.By Kyle Rooney