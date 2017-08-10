Come over when you're sober (part one)
- SongsLil Peep's Producer Smokeasac Details Creation Of "Benz Truck"Smokeasac specifies what went into making "Benz Truck" with Lil Peep.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Peep's Producer Smokeasac Gives Update On "Come Over When You're Sober Pt. 2"Lil Peep's producer confirms the anticipated sequel is still on the way. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Peep's Crew Unveil Memorial Apparel For FansLil Peep's name will live on with new clothing collection. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Peep's Mom Has An Instagram Account & It's DevastatingLil Peep's mom is updating her Instagram with posts on her late son.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Peep's "Come Over When You're Sober" Hits Billboard 200 For The First TimeLil Peep's "Come Over When You're Sober" hits the Billboard charts.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsCome Over When You're Sober PT. 1 [EP Stream]Pinnacle emo rap.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Peep Moves Album Release Date to Sept. 1st"Come Over When You're Sober (Part One)" to be released on September 1st.By Aron A.