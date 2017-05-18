combat jack
- MusicTaxstone Calls Out N.O.R.E. For Combat Jack CommentsTaxstone isn't happy with N.O.R.E. for his recent comments on Combat Jack.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCombat Jack's Son Is Running For City Council In New York CityCombat Jack's son announces that he's running for public office in New York City.By Aron A.
- Hip-Hop HistoryCombat Jack Memorialized In Upcoming Tribute Episode Of "Mogul"Rest in peace, Combat Jack. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicHip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Combat JackCombat Jack is remembered by the hip-hop world. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCombat Jack Has Passed AwayRest in peace, Combat Jack. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCombat Jack Announces Battle With CancerRenowned podcaster Combat Jack announces some sad news.By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 10 Podcasts For A Hip-Hop FanIf you haven't yet dipped your toe into the podcast pool, here is a great starting place.By Nicholas DG