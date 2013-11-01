cologne
- MusicJay-Z Gets Massive Payday From Fragrance BrandJay-Z comes out on top. By Alexander Cole
- NewsK$upreme Celebrates His Birthday By Dropping "Gucci Cologne"The Sailing Team affiliate always smells good.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z 's Lawyers Say He Is Being Unfairly Prosecuted In $18 Million Dollar LawsuitHov's lawyers are not having it. By hnhh
- MusicAminé On Wearing Women's Perfume & Crowd-Surfing While Virtually BlindThe pretty boy's masculinity is intactBy Zaynab
- LifeWho Asked For This? A Company Made Weed-Scented PerfumesSmell like skunk all the time.By hnhh
- NewsJay Z Sued For $18 Million Over Failed Cologne VentureJay Z is facing an $18 million lawsuit after an unsuccessful foray into the cologne business.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJay Z Announces First Cologne, "Gold"Jay Z is set to launch his first personal cologne fragrance, titled Gold.By Rose Lilah