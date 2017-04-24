coachella weekend 2
- MusicJoe Budden Blasts Kanye West: "Justifying Bigotry On Your People"Joe Budden is not a fan of Kanye West's $50 "Church Socks."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Still Figuring Out How His Phone Works With Awkward 50 Cent SelfieYou're getting the hang of this, Em.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Declares Eminem His "Favorite White Boy" In Joint Photo50 Cent still has major love for Eminem.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Improves His Selfie Game With A Smokey Robinson CameoTwo of Detroit's greatest met up for a quick selfie.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Chills With Fetty Wap's Baby Mama At CoachellaTory Lanez and Fetty Wap's baby mama Masika Kalysha hung out at Coachella, sparking dating rumors.By hnhh
- MusicLil Uzi Vert & A$AP Rocky Have Crowd In A Frenzy At CoachellaLil Uzi Vert brought out A$AP Rocky at Coachella.By hnhh