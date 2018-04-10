cinnamon toast crunch
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Is On The Hunt For Cinnamon Toast Crunch At His Daughter's SchoolBoosie's daughter didn't have Cinnamon Toast Crunch but he did pull up with doughnuts for the class.By Aron A.
- LifeCinnamon Toast Crunch: The Last Bastion Of American DemocracyThree new cereals illustrate the will of the people.By Brynjar Chapman
- SneakersNike Kyrie 4 “Cereal Pack” New Release Details AnnouncedKyrie 4 "Cereal Pack" releasing via Nike SNKRS August 11.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Kyrie 4 "Cereal Pack" Releasing Via Mobile Trucks This WeekCinnamon Toast Crunch, Kix & Lucky Charms Kyrie 4s releasing this weekend.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersKyrie Irving Debuts "Lucky Charms" Nike Kyrie 4Our best look yet at the "Lucky Charms" Kyrie 4.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersNike Kyrie 4 "Cinnamon Toast Crunch" Revealed In DetailOur best look yet the cinnamon-swirled Nike Kyrie 4.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersKyrie Irving Previews Nike Kyrie 4 "Cereal Pack"Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Kix Kyrie 4s are coming soon.By Kyle Rooney
- SocietyDJ Khaled Is In Trouble After Pouring Ciroc On Children's Cereal OnlineSevera groups have banded together against DJ Khaled's Snapchat posts.By Karlton Jahmal