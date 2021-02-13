Chris Harrison
- Pop CultureLil Jon To Guest Host "Bachelor in Paradise" After Chris Harrison ExitLil Jon, Tituss Burgess, David Spade, and Lance Bass are all set to guest host after Chris Harrison left the position over racist remarksBy Joe Abrams
- TVEmmanuel Acho To Replace Chris Harrison For "The Bachelor" Season FinaleEmmanuel Acho is set to replace Chis Harrison as the host for the season finale of "The Bachelor."By Cole Blake
- TVChris Harrison To Take Break From Hosting "The Bachelor" Following Racism ControversyChris Harrison has announced he will be taking a break from "The Bachelor" after defending Rachael Kirkconnell.By Cole Blake