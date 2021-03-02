Child Sexual Exploitation Allegations
Pop Culture
Chris D'Elia Accused Of Child Pornography, Sued For Child Sexual Exploitation: Report
A woman claims she had a sexual relationship with the actor when she was 17 & she detailed her alleged experience in court docs.
By
Erika Marie
Mar 02, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE