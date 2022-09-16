Cheddar Bob
Soulja Boy Teases Charleston White Over Rumors That He Shot Himself
White allegedly shot himself while at a strip club, and after news circulated, he returned with "The Real Cheddar Bob Charleston" merch.
Erika Marie
Sep 16, 2022
