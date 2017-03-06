ceiling
- SportsCeltics' Tacko Fall Suffers Bizarre Concussion Due To His HeightFall is listed at 7'5".By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ.I.D Concert Stopped Due To Earthquake-Like Damages: "We Put Cracks In The Ceiling"J.I.D brought down the house at Ithaca College in NY.By Devin Ch
- SportsJordan Brand Creates T-Shirts In Honor Of MJ's "Ceiling Is The Roof" QuoteCeiling. Roof. Goat.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDuke Professor Defends Michael Jordan's "The Ceiling Is The Roof" CommentThe ceiling IS the roof.By Kyle Rooney