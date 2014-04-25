catfights
- MusicBhad Bhabie Fights With A Girl On Instagram Live Over NBA YoungBoyBhabie said she had to "put her in her place."By hnhh
- News50 Cent Comments On Cardi B Fighting Nicki Minaj: "She Been Through Way Worse"The rapper sees the positive in the situation.By Zaynab
- BeefBlac Chyna Throws Shade At Kylie JennerBlac Chyna mocks Kylie Jenner in her recent Instagram posts.By Rose Lilah
- Original Content10 Most Infamous Catfights In Hip-HopHotNewHipHop takes a look at the other side of music industry "beef" with 10 of the top catfights in hip-hop history. By Michele Daniels