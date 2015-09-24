catchy
- NewsChantel Jeffries Parties With Jeremih In Her New Video For "Chase The Summer"The model and DJ employs some bikini-clad friends for a sizzling video for her new single.By hnhh
- Original ContentYung Gleesh's Seven Most Catchy HooksYung Gleesh has a knack for relentlessly infectious hooks.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicJuice WRLD Previews Bass-Heavy "Tag": "About To Start Applying Pressure"Juice WRLD could very well have another hit on his hands.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTop 5 (Non-Single) Hooks From Fetty Wap's DebutYou've heard "Trap Queen," "679," & "My Way." Here are the best of the rest from Fetty Wap's debut album.By Danny Schwartz