captive
- MusicSoulja Boy's Kidnapping Case Rejected Due To Insufficient EvidenceThe Ventura County Sheriff's Dept. came up empty in their search for incriminating evidence.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Reps & Joycelyn Savage's Parents Can't Agree On "Neutral" Meet Up SpotR. Kelly is keeping Joycelyn Savage within arm's reach.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Captive Joycelyn Savage Lashes Out At Her FatherJoycelyn Savage wants her father to stop.By Matt F
- MusicR. Kelly’s Alleged Captive Speaks Out: “Im No Hostage”Joycelyn Savage, the woman who's family is accusing R. Kelly of holding her hostage, says she's totally okay & happy.By Kevin Goddard