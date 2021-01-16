Capitol building riot
- PoliticsMike Pence Says He'll "Never See Eye To Eye With" Donald Trump On The Capital Hill RiotsFormer Vice President Mike Pence publicly distanced himself away from Donald Trump during a speech at a Republican event in New Hampshire on Thursday.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsMarch 4 "True Inuaguration Day" Conspiracy Prompts Boost In US Capitol SecurityDue to the conspiracy theory that claims that the "true inauguration day" will take place tomorrow on March 4, Capitol security has prepared itself for possible demonstrations and attacks from far-right groups.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsShirtless Trump Supporter Says He Regrets Getting "Duped" By The PresidentThe rioter pictured in the viral image currently facing charges in his role for the Jan. 6 riot says he regrets listening to the former President.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFBI Arrest Two More Reported Proud Boys In Capitol Hill Riots AftermathThe FBI captures two people connected to the Capitol Hill riots, including Proud Boys organizer Joseph Biggs.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsPolice Arrest Man In DC Carrying 500 Rounds Of Ammo & Fake Inauguration CredentialsPolice arrested a man in Washington D.C. carrying over 500 rounds of ammunition and fake inauguration credentials.By Cole Blake