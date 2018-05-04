cannibis
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen Celebrates Kanye West's Mad Virtuosic GeniusSeth Rogen has nothing but respect for Kanye West's creative vision. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWale Is Coming Through With His Very Own Weed StrainWale polls the budsmokers with the all-important question. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDaBaby Levels Up At "Rolling Loud," Throws Pounds Of Marijuana Into CrowdDaBaby tosses pounds upon pounds of marijuana in an attempt to WIN over the Rolling Loud crowd in 2019.By Devin Ch
- LifeCoca-Cola Reportedly Interested In The Cannabis Drink IndustryCoca-Cola looks to the endless possibilities of weed-infused soft-drinks. By Nicole Fee
- MusicOffset Shows Off Injuries While Smoking A Joint In 1st Video Since CrashOffset doesn't take days off.By Devin Ch
- MusicRae Sremmurd Talk Groupie Luv On Breakfast Club: "What Is Cheating?"Rae Sremmurd receive a warm reception on The Breakfast Club. By Devin Ch