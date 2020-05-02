Cannibalism
- TVArmie Hammer’s Alleged Cannibalistic Tendencies Exposed In “House Of Hammer” Docuseries TrailerThe Discovery+ original was co-produced by Casey Hammer and will premiere on September 2nd.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureArmie Hammer Checks Into Rehab As Sexual Assault Allegations Abound: ReportReports state that Hammer struggles with alcoholism as well as substance abuse.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureArmie Hammer Dropped By WME Agency Amid Abuse Allegations: ReportThe actor has also reportedly parted ways with his publicist as accusations of emotional abuse, coercion, and manipulation run rampant.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer After Claims Of Cannibal Fetish SurfaceBella Thorne came to Armie Hammer's defense on Instagram, Friday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAlex Jones Scares Masses With Insane Rant About Eating His NeighborsAlex Jones says he is ready to eat your ass.By Alexander Cole