cambridge analytica
- SocietyFacebook Gave Netflix, Spotify & More Access To Users' Private Messages: ReportMark Zuckerberg is becoming more of a supervillain by the day.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentFacebook Has Suspended 200 Apps With Extensive Access To Personal DataFacebook has learned its lesson.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMark Zuckerberg Will Testify In Front Of Congress For Facebook ScandalThe Facebook creator will testify on April 11 in regards to the Cambridge Analytica scandalBy Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMozilla Firefox Add-On Will Help You Block Facebook's Intrusive MonitoringThe extension fights Facebook trackers. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentCooper Hefner Reveals Playboy Is Leaving Facebook Amid Security ConcernsThe high-profile publication is taking a stand against repressive guidelines. By David Saric
- LifeFacebook Loses $70 Billion In Over A Week, Advertisers Pull OutThings are not looking so bright for the once-dominant social media juggernaut. By David Saric
- SocietyFacebook's Stocks Drop Amid FTC's Investigation Into Cambridge Analytica ScandalCan the social media juggernaut recover from this blunder? By David Saric
- SocietyMark Zuckerberg Addresses The #DeleteFacebook MovementThe CEO says the situation is "not good." By David Saric