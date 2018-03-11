cab
- RandomTaxi Driver Locks Child In Car & Speeds Off After Man Refuses To PayA violent argument caused a cab driver to lock a passenger's child in the car and drive off, fearing for his safety in Chicago.By Cole Blake
- SportsAdrien Broner Banned From Uber For "Sicko Mode-Related" Spazz OutJunior welterweight boxing contender Adrien Broner just got banned from using "Uber" services.By Devin Ch
- MusicRich The Kid Chases Taxi Driver After He Threw Something At His CarInteresting how Rich didn't bring the same energy when Uzi ran up on him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGorillaz Singer Damon Albarn Almost Lost The New Album In A TaxiThe next Gorillaz album was almost gone for good. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJuelz Santana Will Turn Himself In For Airport Gun Incident: ReportJuelz Santana will reportedly turn himself in to authorities following gun incident at Newark Airport.By Devin Ch