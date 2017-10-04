Bumbu
- MusicLil Wayne Reveals His Pick For The GOAT & It's Not HimselfLil Wayne puts Jay Z above himself as the Greatest of All Time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDave East Says R. Kelly Is A "Twisted, Sick-Minded, Nasty, Perverted" PersonDave East is not rocking with R. Kelly, especially since he has a daughter.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Reveals Who He'd Rather Get With Between Nicki Minaj & RihannaHe also admits that he prefers real booties to fake ones.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Tries Goat Yoga In Funny New Rum AdWatch DJ Khaled do yoga with goats.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne Parties With Goats In The Hilarious New Bumbu CommercialLil Wayne is among the goats.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Teases New Liquor Deal With Bumbu RumIt looks like Lil Wayne has signed some sort of liquor deal with Bumbu rum.By Kevin Goddard