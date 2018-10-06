bullseye
- EntertainmentNetflix Cancels "Daredevil" After Three SeasonsGoodbye Matt Murdock.By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Daredevil" Season 3 Features An Emotional "Mass Effect" Easter Egg"Mass Effect" has serious influence. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Actor Wilson Bethel Recalls Almost Landing Captain America Role For MCUBullseye was almost a hero. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel's "Daredevil" Introduces New Villain "Agent Dex" At NY Comic ConDetails of a Daredevil nemesis named "Agent Dex" have come to light.By Devin Ch