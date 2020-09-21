Brooklyn's Finest
Nike Sabrina 1 “Brooklyn’s Finest” Officially Revealed
Sabrina's new sneakers.
Ben Atkinson
Jan 21, 2024
Hip-Hop History
Jay-Z's Beef With Tupac Started Over Biggie Song, Says Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti explains that Tupac's beef with Jay-Z began because of "Brooklyn's Finest."
Alex Zidel
Sep 21, 2020
