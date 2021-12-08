Bridget Marquardt
- Pop CultureBridget Marquardt Net Worth 2024: What Is The Former Playboy Bunny Worth?Trace Bridget Marquardt's journey from television personality to her multifaceted career in entertainment and business.By Axl Banks
- TVEx-Playmate Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would "Fake Cry" During Toxic RelationshipThis week co-hosts Bridget and Holly opened up about the rules that came with living in the Playboy mansion and being one of Hef's girlfriends.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFormer Playboy Bunnies Describe Hugh Hefner's Orgy Room: "It Was Just Hoarder-Style"Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison spilt plenty of tea on their new "Girls Next Level" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHolly Madison Recalls Cruelty From Hugh Hefner, Says Playboy Mansion Was "Gross"She was Hefner's girlfriend for seven years and in A&E's new docuseries "Secrets of Playboy," she's telling it all.By Erika Marie