brian kemp
- MusicStacey Abrams Slams Brian Kemp For Music Midtown Festival CancelationStacey Abrams is putting the blame for the cancelation of Music Midtown Festival on Governor Brian Kemp.ByCole Blake932 Views
- PoliticsGeorgia Gov. Passes Voting Restrictions While Sitting Under Slave Plantation PaintingThe Governor of Georgia passed a bill limiting voting access while sitting under a painting of a slave plantation.ByCole Blake5.9K Views
- PoliticsKiller Mike And Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Address BacklashKiller Mike responds to the criticism about his meeting with Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday.ByDre D.1.7K Views
- PoliticsKiller Mike Meets With Georgia Governor Brian Kemp: Twitter ReactsKiller Mike's meeting with the Republican governor hasn't been sitting well with fans.ByDre D.2.6K Views
- PoliticsNational Guard Deployed To Atlanta Following 31 Weekend ShootingsKemp made the decision in response to several fatal shootings over the 4th of July weekend. ByNoah John2.8K Views
- PoliticsGeorgia Governor Didn't Know Asymptomatic People Could Spread CoronavirusGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp admitted that he was not actually aware that asymptomatic people could spread coronavirus to others until recently.ByLynn S.1296 Views