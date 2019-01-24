Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored
- NewsLou The Human Flips An Ariana Grande Hit For "Break Up With Your GF" FreestyleLou The Human comes through with his second drop of the week.ByAron A.2.2K Views
- MusicAriana Grande's Recent Night Off Consisted Of Watching Drag Stars Perform Her HitsAriana Grande was an audience member for once. ByChantilly Post1061 Views
- MusicAriana Grande & Big Sean Are Just "Friends" Despite Recent Studio SessionNo round-two for the exes. ByChantilly Post3.9K Views
- MusicAriana Grande Ties The Beatles With Top 3 Billboard RecordAriana Grande is the second artist in music history to hold the title after The Beatles.
ByErika Marie2.9K Views
- MusicAriana Grande Fans Are Boycotting "7 Rings" To Boost Other "Thank U, Next" TracksAriana's fans are strategizing her Billboard rankings. ByChantilly Post3.0K Views
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Continues To Joke About Ariana Grande And His EndowmentShe's a "sick genius."ByBrynjar Chapman10.9K Views