bounty hunter
- EntertainmentOffset's Alleged Former "Mistress" Celina Powell Arrested By Bounty HuntersWill this be the last we hear of Celina Powell?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentStar Wars Series "The Mandalorian" Casts Pedro Pascal In Starring RolePascal enters a galaxy far, far away. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Boba Fett" Spin-Off Movie Is Completely Dead: ReportLucasfilm is taking a step back from the origin films. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Mandalorian" From Jon Favreau Announced As First Live-Action "Star Wars" SeriesThe age of bounty hunters has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal