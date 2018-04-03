Blumhouse
- MoviesBlumhouse "Dracula" Reboot Gets A DirectorFollowing the box office success of Leigh Whannel's "Invisible Man," Blumhouse has found a director for the new "Dracula" movie. By Mitch Findlay
- Politics"The Hunt" Release Gets Cancelled In The Wake Of Last Weekend’s Mass ShootingsThis is a good call. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Paranormal Activity 7" Confirmed To Be In DevelopmentAs Jim Jones might say, "SPOOKY!!!!"By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Happy Death Day 2U" Trailer Blends Horror, Action, & ComedyThe Valentine's Day horror flick brings a 50 Cent classic to the forefront. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Upgrade" Is A Must Watch Film About The Dark Side Of Technology"Upgrade" is basically an extended episode of "Black Mirror."By Chantilly Post