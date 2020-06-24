blue lives matter
- PoliticsPlies Blasts Blue Lives Matter Supporters: "U Just A One Sided Individual"Plies puts Blue Lives Matter supporters on notice and fires back at the fans at the Chiefs game who booed players during a moment of silence. By Aron A.
- RandomTarget Fires Employee For Making Poisonous "Blue Lives Matter" DrinkTarget fired an employee for posting a TikTok that shows how a make a "Blue Lives Matter" drink that included bleach.By Cole Blake
- SportsJames Harden Explains "Blue Lives Matter" Mask: "I Thought It Looked Cool"James Harden did not know what his face mask represented, explaining that he wore it because it covered his beard.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMeek Mill Echoes Young Thug By Defending James Harden's "Blue Lives Matter" MaskMeek Mill came to James Harden's defense for wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" mask following backlash, claiming the NBA star doesn't know what it means.By Lynn S.
- SportsYoung Thug Defends James Harden Over "Blue Lives Matter" Face Mask BacklashJames Harden wore a controversial "Blue Lives Matter" mask in the NBA Bubble, inciting a Twitter riot.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsWalmart Slammed For Selling "All Lives Matter" T-ShirtsWalmart Canada is getting some serious backlash for selling T-shirts with the phrases "All Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter" printed on them.By Lynn S.