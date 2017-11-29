blue 89 c2
- NewsAD Is The Fresh Prince Of His City On "Will Smith"AD comes through with his latest song, "Will Smith."By Aron A.
- Music VideosAD's Got Some Real "Issues" In New VideoHNHH PREMIERE: AD gets revenge in new visuals to his "Blue 89 C2" solo single.By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentWho Dropped The Best Album On December 15th?Who won December 15th? By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAD Enlists The Irreplaceable Busta Rhymes For "Hear My Cry"AD and Busta Rhymes trade murderous verses on "Hear My Cry." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAD Taps Wiz Khalifa & RJ For Smoke-Friendly "Ridin Out"Ad, Wiz Khalifa & RJ drop G-Funk inspired "Ridin Out." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAD Absolutely Spazzes On New Banger "PreHeat"AD goes in on "PreHeat."By Mitch Findlay