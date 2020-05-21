bloody valentine
- NumbersMachine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" Goes GoldAs the Megan Fox-assisted video continues to run numbers, Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" officially approaches gold certification. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Conflicted Over Music Career Before MTV VMA WinHe recently took home his first VMA win for Best Alternative.By Erika Marie
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Unveils "Tickets To My Downfall" Art & TracklistMachine Gun Kelly has fully committed to the rockstar lifestyle, revealing the tracklist and artwork to his new album "Tickets To My Downfall." By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Thinks Megan Fox Has "The Most Beautiful Feet That Exist"Machine Gun Kelly gushed about his girlfriend Megan Fox's "beautiful" feet while discussing the process of making the music video for "Bloody Valentine."By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Details How "Bloody Valentine" Shoot With Megan Fox Came To BeMachine Gun Kelly got a little flustered when he was asked how his rumored girlfriend Megan Fox got involved with the music video for "Bloody Valentine."By Lynn S.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Shares BTS Footage Of Megan Fox In A TowelMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox wear next to nothing in some behind the scenes footage from MGK's "Bloody Valentine" music video shoot.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsMegan Fox Sends Mixed Signals About Split Following Machine Gun Kelly VideoDespite appearing in Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video amid dating rumours, Megan Fox still claims her estranged husband's name as her own.By Lynn S.